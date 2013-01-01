A short documentary that shows you what it's like inside a small comic book store located in the town of Haverhill, MA.
Glenn O'Leary, owner and operator of The Comic Book Palace, has survived over twenty years of business mostly by word of mouth. We see what it's like for Glenn as he handles his duties as a comic book store owner debating certain subjects with his friends about writers artists, and comic book movies.
We also get to know a few of his loyal customers who have buying from Glenn for years and that have grown a fondness for Glenn that they mostly visit his store to spark conversations about what's going in the comic book industries.
This documentary will most likely ignite a forgotten passion to go out to your nearest comic book store and collecting all over again!
Winner of three awards;
Best Documentary feature + Best Editing Feature, 2013 Massachusetts Independent Film Festival.
Best Documentary Feature, 2013 Los Angeles Film + Script Festival.